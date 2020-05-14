Brilliant Control launches HomeKit support in beta for connected lights and fans

After being announced back at CES in January, Brilliant has officially launched HomeKit support in public beta for its “Control” smart home hub. This means users can now control connected lights and fans through the Home app and with Siri on their Apple devices.

The Brilliant Control replaces your existing light switches around your house, similar to other smart switches on the market. The difference is that Brilliant’s Control panel integrates smart home products from the likes of Amazon, Nest, Ecobee, Ring, August, Philips Hue, Sonos, Honeywell, and Wemo into its display.

With HomeKit support, fans and lights wired directly to Brilliant Control directly will now be controllable via HomeKit:

This integration will allow you to control loads that are directly wired to the Brilliant Control from Apple Home app, HomePod, or through Siri. This will allow loads that are directly wired to the Brilliant Control like lights (dimmable or not) or on/off devices (ex. fans) to show up as HomeKit accessories and be included in scenes and automation within the Apple Home experience.

Brilliant also points out one limitation to its new support of HomeKit, which it says is a limitation on Apple’s side:

Apple currently does not provide support for non-Apple devices to display and control HomeKit devices on their interface. We will continue to work with Apple to see if this can be possible in the future.

For those unfamiliar, Brilliant Control is designed to replace your existing switches and offer a central place platform on which you can control all of your smart home accessories. While the HomeKit tie-in isn’t necessarily as deep as some might like, today’s update at least makes it possible to control the lights and fans controlled by that switch.

You can find out more about Brilliant Control’s support for HomeKit here and learn more about how to set up the public beta of HomeKit with your Brilliant Control in this support document. The Brilliant Control is available in four different configurations, depending on the size of the light switch you are replacing. Prices start at $299 and range up to $449.

