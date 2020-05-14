Mophie unveils new Powerstation XL with USB-C and Lightning, Qi charging, more

Mophie has unveiled its latest charging accessory today, dubbed the Powerstation Wireless XL. This portable charger packs a 10,000mAh battery, USB-C and Lightning support, and an integrated Qi charging surface.

The new Powerstation XL offers up to 18W output when using the USB-C PD port. You can also charge two devices at the same time using both the USB-C port and wireless charging. In total, Mophie says the Powerstation XL can give your iPhone up to 55 hours of extra juice.

The Qi charging surface can be used to power an iPhone or any other Qi-enabeld device, such as AirPods or AirPods Pro. The Powerstation XL itself can also be recharged wirelessly by placing it on a separate Qi charger.

There’s also Lightning input on the Powerstation XL, so users can recharge the Powerstation with the same cable they use for their Phone. There’s also USB-C input, giving you a rather versatile selection of charging options.

The new Powerstation XL is available now from Apple’s Online Store as well as Mophie’s website. The accessory will also be sold in Apple Stores around the world for $99.95. If that price point seems a bit steep, 9to5Toys recently went hands-on with an alternative from Anker with similar features at less than half the price.

Check out the full press release for the new Powerstation XL below:

mophie debuts new powerstation wireless XL universal battery features Qi® wireless input and output; conveniently charges Qi-enabled Apple devices on contact Orange County, Calif., (May 14, 2020) – mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S., today announced the powerstation® wireless XL, available now. Featuring built-in Qi universal wireless input and output, a fast charge USB-C® input and output port, and a Lightning® input, the powerstation wireless XL is designed to conveniently and quickly charge iPhone® and other Apple devices on-the-go. “Rounding out our new powerstation line, the powerstation wireless XL delivers the convenience of wireless charging and fast USB-C charging in one device to meet the portable power needs of Apple customers,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands. “With a high-gloss top surface and metallic perimeter, the powerstation wireless XL is both stylish and functional.” The mophie powerstation wireless XL provides the iPhone with up to 55 hours of extra use as it contains a 10,000mAh battery. Featuring built-in wireless input and output, users can charge any Qi-enabled Apple device on contact, as well as re-charge the powerstation wireless XL through any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. With a fast-charge USB-C PD port that delivers up to 18W output, iPhone users can get up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes. Using both the USB-C port and wireless charging surface, two devices may be charged simultaneously for portable power whenever it’s needed most. The powerstation wireless XL features a Lightning input, giving users the ability to quickly recharge the powerstation battery using the same cable that charges their Apple devices. Furthermore, the powerstation wireless XL can be recharged through the USB-C port. Additional features of every mophie powerstation include: Priority+® Charging – sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation.

– sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation. Integrated LED power indicator – four lights display the charging status and current battery life.

– four lights display the charging status and current battery life. Triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries – Every battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched output, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance. The powerstation wireless XL completes the mophie lineup of universal power solutions designed to charge all Apple devices, from iPhone to MacBook®. The powerstation, powerstation plus, and powerstation plus XL charge iPhone at the fastest speed possible, while the powerstation pro and powerstation pro XL offer high-speed USB-C output for charging MacBook Pro, iPad and iPhone. Pricing & Availability: The new mophie powerstation wireless XL is available now from mophie.com, apple.com, and will be available in Apple stores worldwide for a suggested retail price of $99.95. For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or register at mophie.com/innovation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: