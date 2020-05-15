Over the next four weeks, 9to5Rewards will be partnering with Incipio to help celebrate the launch of its new Organicore plant-based iPhone cases with a giveaway of Apple’s new 2020 iPhone SE (64gb).

Head below to enter the giveaway and a closer look at Incipio’s new collection for the SE.

Incipio Organicore: plant-based cases for iPhone SE

For readers looking for an eco-friendly way to protect their device, Incipio has taken the initiative and reduced its footprint by launching the Organicore collection of cases – now available for the new iPhone SE and iPhone 11 models. Each case for the new device is derived straight from plants and 100% compostable material. The waste-less Organicore collection is completely biodegradable, and takes as little as 6 months to decompose in the appropriate setting.

On top of the Organicore’s mission to reduce emissions and help protect the environment, readers can trust Incipio’s new cases to provide reliable protection for their device. The collection sees a raised bezel for both the front screen and back camera. In addition, all cases provide 6 ft+ drop protection and are backed by a solid 1-year warranty. Organicore cases fit snug to your device and also work seamlessly with Qi charging. The sleek cases are available in three different color options for iPhone SE: Black, Deep Pine Green, and Oatmeal Beige. Check out the full new line-up now.

How to Enter:

Enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for Incipio and 9to5Mac’s newsletters for your chance to win Apple’s iPhone SE (2020, 64GB). Entries are open until June 12, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here. Good luck!

