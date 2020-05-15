Spotify brings back Safari support for its web player

- May. 15th 2020 6:56 am PT

After removing the functionality over two years ago, Spotify has quietly returned Safari support for its web player.

Back in the fall of 2017, Spotify removed support for Apple’s Safari browser with its web player without a clear explanation of why. But some comments at the time pointed to a possible security issue between Safari and support for the Widevine content plug-in that Spotify used.

Spotted by user wolfStroker on Reddit, without an official announcement Spotify has recently added Safari back to its official list of supported browsers. We’ve tested it out ourselves and it is indeed working.

You can open the Spotify web player with this link. If you try it out and it’s not working, Spotify has a few troubleshooting suggestions:

  • Your web browser may need updating. You can check and update it in the Help section of your browser’s menu.
  • Try opening the web player in a private/incognito window. Find the option to open a new private/incognito window in your browser’s menu.
  • If you see the message “Playback of protected content is not enabled”, check out Enable the web player.
  • Check @SpotifyStatus for any ongoing issues.
  • Some shared or public networks (e.g. schools/work/office) restrict access to certain services. You can contact those responsible for managing the network for more information.

