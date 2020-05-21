Samsung unveils ‘Terrace’ 4K outdoor smart TV with Apple TV and AirPlay 2

Samsung has launched its latest product today that sees its QLED Smart TV series expand outside. The new Terrace 4K outdoor TV comes with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating, a bright enough screen to enjoy content even in direct sunlight as well as Apple TV, iTunes, Apple Music, and AirPlay 2 integration.

Samsung launched the Terrace Smart TV in a livestream today and press release. The Terrace is Samsung’s first 4K QLED outdoor TV and is part of the “Lifestyle” series that includes its other unique/high-end models: The Frame, Sero, and Serif.

The Terrace is powered by Samsung’s Smart TV platform which includes all the most popular streaming apps and services, including Apple TV, iTunes, Apple Music, and AirPlay 2 support. There’s also Alexa voice support built-in in addition to Bixby (Google Assistant coming soon).

The Terrace keeps its solid viewing experience even in bright sunlight with up to 2,000 nits brightness and an antireflective coating. Motion Rate 240 offers a 120Hz refresh rate reproducing smooth video even for sports and other fast-paced content.

Samsung has also debuted an accompanying Terrace Soundbar:

To get the best entertainment experience at home, consumers need audio quality that is just as good as the display. The Terrace and The Terrace Soundbar offers dynamic sound that redefine the dimensions of home theater. For those who want to customize their TV’s sound output, the Terrace has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to be paired with The Terrace Soundbar or other devices.

The Terrace QLED 4K Smart TV is available starting today and comes in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch models. For now, the 65- and 75-inch models are available for pre-order priced at $4,999 and $6,499. The Terrace Soundbar and 55-inch model should become available soon.

