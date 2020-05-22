9to5Rewards: Enter to win the iPhone SE from Incipio

Last week we announced we’ve teamed up with Incipio for the launch of our latest giveaway on 9to5Rewards. We’ll be gifting one lucky reader the 2020 iPhone SE (64GB) to coincide with the release of the new iPhone SE case line up from Incipio. Check out the new collection and hit the form below for your chance to take home the iPhone SE.

Incipio’s ‘Organicore’ collection: Earth friendly cases for iPhone SE

The Organicore case from Incipio is definitely an essential iPhone accessory, especially if you’re looking to protect your device, with minimal waste and environmental impact. The plant-based iPhone case is a great alternative to the materials usually found in most standard cases. For readers currently using the latest devices from Apple, the eco-friendly collection is now available for the iPhone SE, as well as iPhone 11 models. Along with using 100% recyclable packaging, Organicore cases are 100% biodegradable and can also be disposed of in a residential compost set up.

For those more focused on style and functionality, the Organicore collection from Incipio offers a premium look and trusted design. The new cases for iPhone SE provide users with a slender, flexible shell and smooth feel. Incipio has released three neutral colorways for the iPhone SE cases. Users can opt for: Black, Deep Pine Green, and Oatmeal Beige, with additional options available for the iPhone 11 lineup. In addition, the new collection sees an elevated bezel for both the front face and back camera. This is backed up by a 6 ft+ drop protection designation and reliable 1-year warranty. Incipio’s form-fitting Organicore cases also work seamlessly with Qi charging. You can shop the entire collection now.

How to Enter: Enter your name and email below to sign up for Incipio and 9to5Mac’s newsletters (or choose one of the entry methods listed on the form) for your chance to win Apple’s iPhone SE (2020, 64GB). Entries are open until June 12, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here. Good luck! Apple 2020 iPhone SE Giveaway

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: