Apple recently obtained new licenses for a number of new fonts in macOS Catalina. However, they’re not automatically downloaded or installed. Follow along for how to get the free new Mac fonts on your machine.

Reported by Typography.Guru, Apple recently added new macOS fonts that can be used system-wide from sources like Commercial Type, Klim Type Foundry, and Mark Simonson Studio. But since they’re not downloaded by default, they’ve gone under the radar for most users.

Read along below for how to download and use the new font families and new individual display fonts for your Mac.

How to get the new free Mac fonts

On your Mac, open the Font Book app Click the All Fonts filter in the sidebar on the left Scroll through and look or use the search bar for grayed out fonts Notable new options include Canela (16 styles), Domaine (6 styles), Founders Grotesk (17 styles), Graphik (18 styles), Produkt (8 styles), Proxima Nova (12 styles), Publico, Sauber Script, and Quotes Caps) Once you’ve selected a font, click the Download button in the upper right corner Now you’re all set to use it

Here’s how the process looks:

Now just confirm the font download:

You’re all set to use the new font across macOS apps.

Of course, you can also download and install a wide variety of third-party fonts manually. Some you can find for free and some will be paid.

After downloading an .otf file, double-click on it in Finder and you’ll get the option to install it. Read more about installing and removing fonts on Apple’s support document here.

You can also see the entire list of built-in macOS Catalina fonts here.

