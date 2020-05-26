Quibi for iPhone updated with AirPlay integration for big-screen viewing

After a rocky start with its mobile-only approach, Quibi for iOS has been updated today with AirPlay integration. This update was first promised back in March, and it’s now available via the App Store.

With AirPlay support, you can now stream Quibi from your iPhone directly to your AirPlay-enabled TV or set-top box, such as the Apple TV. This is a shift in Quibi’s strategy, which has billed itself as being a mobile-only, short-form video streaming service.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Quibi update — note the company continues to double down on its struggles being caused by the coronavirus pandemic:

With life a little less on-the-go these days, our latest update gives you more flexibility to watch Quibi wherever you have downtime. Now you can share Quibi episodes from your phone to your TV with AirPlay.

Will today’s Quibi update with AirPlay support entice you to give the service a try? If so, the app is available on the App Store with a free 90-day trial. Let us know what you think of this update down in the comments.

Sure we designed Quibi for on-the-go, but these days visiting the family room is like a day trip… so AirPlay support is live for iOS in Quibi 1.3. Working hard on Chromecast too which will be available in June. — Tom Conrad (@tconrad) May 26, 2020

