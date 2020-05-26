Quibi for iPhone updated with AirPlay integration for big-screen viewing

- May. 26th 2020 6:15 pm PT

0

After a rocky start with its mobile-only approach, Quibi for iOS has been updated today with AirPlay integration. This update was first promised back in March, and it’s now available via the App Store.

With AirPlay support, you can now stream Quibi from your iPhone directly to your AirPlay-enabled TV or set-top box, such as the Apple TV. This is a shift in Quibi’s strategy, which has billed itself as being a mobile-only, short-form video streaming service.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Quibi update — note the company continues to double down on its struggles being caused by the coronavirus pandemic:

With life a little less on-the-go these days, our latest update gives you more flexibility to watch Quibi wherever you have downtime. Now you can share Quibi episodes from your phone to your TV with AirPlay.

Will today’s Quibi update with AirPlay support entice you to give the service a try? If so, the app is available on the App Store with a free 90-day trial. Let us know what you think of this update down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Quibi

Quibi

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.