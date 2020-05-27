The FIDO Alliance, backed by Apple and Google, debuts loginwithFIDO․com

The FIDO Alliance, which is backed by Apple, Google, and Microsoft want to eliminate password complexity. Today, they are launching a brand new website to help educate consumers on what Login with FIDO is all about.

One of the goals of the FIDO Alliance is to create a technology that becomes the standard of how to sign in to your accounts online.

FIDO is a new technology that lets you sign in to any website that supports it — securely and without relying on a password. FIDO is what’s called a “standard.” Like WiFi, or Bluetooth. It works on any web browser and on devices we use every day, including our smartphone, desktop or laptop computer, pad, or smartwatch.

Along with the new website, the FIDO Alliance announced “I-Mark”, which is an easy-to-spot symbol that indicates a device or website is authenticating with FIDO technology.

“As the FIDO standards are reaching a tipping point with widespread adoption among technology companies, it’s a natural next step for us to provide consumers with a place to learn more, and to help companies implement user logins that are easier to use and that keep personal data and information secure in order to instill further trust in their brands, ” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and chief marketing officer of the FIDO Alliance. “Soon, when consumers see the I-Mark on the sites they use, they can be confident that they’re getting a common user experience that is easy, trusted and fully secure.”

9to5Mac discussed the FIDO Alliance on a previous episode of the Apple @ Work podcast. Any time three of the largest technology companies in the world can agree on something, it’s clearly going to be supported on all of your devices. I am looking forward to seeing more of what the FIDO Alliance is up to as we move to a world where complex password and easy to hack passwords are a thing of the past.

