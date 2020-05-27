Stacktrace Podcast 085: “Magnetic mumbo jumbo”

What could an iPhone without any ports look like, and is it likely that Apple would ever adopt USB-C for the iPhone? Also, Mac development, using multiple programming languages, sharing utilities between projects, and much more.
Links
- ASCIIwwdc
- The WWDC Mac app
- Rambo’s macOS-style emoji picker for iPadOS
- John’s first and second “micro podcast”
- “A fully wireless iPhone is more likely than a Smart Connector”
- NSView’s isFlipped property
- Rambo’s event tracking loop implementation
- “Beyond the Checkbox with Catalyst and AppKit”, by Steve Troughton-Smith
- Rambo’s talk from BA: Swiftable
- Identity
- Codextended
