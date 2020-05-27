Stacktrace Podcast 085: “Magnetic mumbo jumbo”

May. 27th 2020

0

What could an iPhone without any ports look like, and is it likely that Apple would ever adopt USB-C for the iPhone? Also, Mac development, using multiple programming languages, sharing utilities between projects, and much more.

Sponsored by Concepts App: Sketch and design your ideas on an infinite canvas with flexible vector ink. Available on iPad and iPhone. Try it for free.

Sponsored by ZeroSSL:  A new, completely free and trusted certificate authority and SSL Platform, aiming to make it easy and extremely affordable to create SSL certificates.Try ZeroSSL today for free.

