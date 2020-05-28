How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on a Windows machine using Unc0ver jailbreak [Video]

Earlier this week we posted a tutorial showcasing how to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on macOS, but we realize that not all iPhone users are Mac users. In today’s tutorial, I’d like to show you how to jailbreak iOS 13.5 using a Windows machine.

This tutorial also showcases how to fix the pesky Could not find AltServer error message. Watch the full video for the details.

Although the process for jailbreaking your iPhone is similar on Windows machines, there are some obvious key differences.

The biggest difference is that iTunes is no longer a thing on macOS, but it’s still required for iPhone users running Windows. Follow our easy-to-use tutorial for the breakdown.

How to jailbreak iOS 13.5 on a windows machine using Unc0ver

Step 1: Visit altstore.io and download the AltStore beta for Windows.

Step 2: Extract the contents of the AltStore folder and launch the Setup utility to install AltServer.

Video walkthrough: how to jailbreak iOS 13.5

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

Step 3: Click the Start menu and launch AltServer.

Step 4: If you do not already have iTunes and iCloud downloaded, AltServer will request that you download both.

If you already have Apple-provided versions of both iTunes and iCloud, you can skip this step and go directly to step 5.

The great thing about AltServer is that it will provide you with direct download links to both iTunes and iCloud. The jailbreak will not work with the Windows Store version, so be sure to follow the download link to get both iTunes and iCloud directly from Apple.

Windows will request that you restart your PC with each install, but I saved the restart until iCloud was downloaded and installed.

Upon the success of the iTunes install, you’ll need to launch AltServer again to prompt the iCloud download and install.

Installing iTunes from Apple

If you see the iCloud login request pop-up you can ignore it. You do not need to be logged in to iCloud on your Windows machine to use this jailbreak.

Installing iCloud from Apple

Step 5: Connect your iOS device running iOS 13.5 to your PC with a Lightning to USB cable. On your iOS device, tap the Trust button that appears and enter your passcode. Ensure that your device is recognized in iTunes.

Step 6: Click the AltSever icon in the system tray in the bottom right-hand corner, and select Install AltStore → <name of your iOS device>.

Step 7: On the prompt that appears, enter your Apple ID and password to authenticate with Apple, and click Install. This authentication is what will allow you to side load the AltStore app on your iOS device, and is required.

Step 8: After a few seconds you should see the AltStore app appear on your iOS device.

Step 9: On your iOS device go to Settings → General → Device Management → your Apple ID → and tap the Trust button for your Apple ID.

Step 10: Go back to the Home screen and launch the AltStore.

Step 11: Tap Settings in the bottom right-hand corner, and tap Sign in with Apple ID. Again, enter your Apple ID and password to authenticate with Apple’s servers to allow an additional side load, this time for the Unc0ver utility.

If you receive an error message stating Could not find AltServer, then disconnect your iPhone from your PC, and reconnect your iPhone. Ensure that iTunes recognizes your iPhone, then attempt to sign in again.

Step 12: Close the AltStore and open Safari and navigate to Unc0ver.dev.

Step 13: Tap the Open in AltStore button and then tap the Open button. In the AltStore, you’ll see a loading indicator at the top to represent the download status of the Unc0ver jailbreak utility. Once the utility has downloaded it will appear in the list of Active apps in AltStore.

Step 14: Tap the 7 Days button next to the Unc0ver utility and this will install Unc0ver on to your iOS device’s Home screen.

Step 15: Launch Unc0ver and tap Jailbreak. Tap the OK button to reboot your device.

In the process of jailbreaking

Step 16: Launch Unc0ver again and tap Jailbreak. Tap the OK button to reboot again.

Step 17: Once rebooted, Cydia will appear on your Home screen, which will allow you to install your favorite jailbreak tweaks and jailbreak themes.

Cydia icon!

When you reboot, you’ll need to run the Unc0ver jailbreak again to re-establish the jailbreak. This should take only a few seconds.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’m curious: do you jailbreak your iPhone? Why or why not? I’m personally not really into jailbreaking any more, but such a release for a current version of iOS is very rare these days, and worth highlighting.

Cydia installed on iPhone SE running 13.5

I used to enjoy jailbreaking to customize my device with themes and jailbreak tweaks. In fact, many of the features that we see today on iOS were first available as tweaks years ago. I’d argue that jailbreaking has contributed a not-so-insignificant amount to iOS innovation over the years. What do you think?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: