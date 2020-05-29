Apple Music’s Zane Lowe brings interviews with iconic artists to new podcast

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe has debuted a new podcast that will be home to his interviews with popular artists. The latest episode is with Lady Gaga as she’s about to launch her new album Chromatica. Even though the podcast just launched, it also features interviews from previous guests he’s had on Beats 1.

Zane Lowe shared on Twitter today the news that his new podcast, The Zane Lowe Interview Series is now available. The move makes it easier for listeners to discover interview content like this that has traditionally been on Beats 1 without having to tune in live. It’s also a glimpse into seeing Apple pulling content from its services like Apple Music and Apple TV+ to bolster its podcasts.

Lowe’s most recent interview is with Lady Gaga but there other episodes available now like interviews with Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Hayley Williams.

Here’s the description for The Zane Lowe Interview Series:

One thing that today’s biggest artists have in common: They all speak with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about their lives and the stories behind their songs. Hear why he is the interviewer the biggest stars open up to in these candid, in-depth conversations, now available in full on Apple Podcasts.

Check out the new podcast here.

Hey I’m excited to share that I now have a new Podcast series where these conversations will live ongoing. You can hear my latest with ⁦⁦@ladygaga⁩ alongside others right now on ⁦@ApplePodcasts⁩ 🎙 https://t.co/2wEeuWfTtH — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) May 29, 2020

