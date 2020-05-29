Readers still have plenty of time to enter our latest giveaway on 9to5Rewards. We’ve teamed up with Incipio for the release of its new biodegradable iPhone case collection to reward one reader with the 2020 iPhone SE (64GB). Head below to enter and get a closer look at the eco-friendly lineup of cases available for both the new iPhone SE and iPhone 11/Pro models.

Cases for iPhone SE

iPhone SE users can do a lot more than just protect their device with the Organicore line by Incipio. Readers can help reduce emissions with Incipio’s new plant-based cases for iPhone. Each case in the Organicore collection is 100% biodegradable, which of course translates to minimal waste/environmental impact. The new iPhone case offers a great environmentally-friendly alternative to the typical plastic cases that are piling up in landfills.

The new line from Incipio has a relatively short composting timeline of only six months to two years, and at $39 doesn’t compromise on design, drop protection, or price point either.

Not only is Incipio’s Organicore material environmentally-friendly, the packaging is completely recyclable and also incorporates a water based ink on its labelling and inserts.

Incipio has launched the Organicore line in three colorways available for the new iPhone SE (pictured above). Options include a Black, Deep Pine Green, and Oatmeal Beige, with additional options available for the iPhone 11 lineup. Check out the entire collection here.

How to Enter:

Enter your name and email below to sign up for Incipio and 9to5Mac’s newsletters (or choose one of the entry methods listed on the form) for your chance to win Apple’s iPhone SE (2020, 64GB). Entries are open until June 12, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here. Good luck!

Apple 2020 iPhone SE Giveaway

