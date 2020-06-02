Apple Research app updated with COVID-19 survey and new ‘Speech in Noise’ test

- Jun. 2nd 2020 10:02 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

The Apple Research app has received an update today that brings two notable changes with one of them being focused on taking into account how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting daily life for those in the Apple Heart and Movement Study.

Apple launched its Research app back in November last year for those in the US. Three studies were made available to participate in to advance important health research: Apple Hearing Study, Apple Heart and Movement Study, and the Apple Women’s Health Study.

The three studies are being done in partnership with the University of Michigan, the American Heart Association and Bringham and Women’s Hospital, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and National Institue of Health Sciences.

Today’s update to version 1.3 brings bug fixes and improvements along with a new “Speech in Noise” test for the Hearing Study and a new survey in the Heart and Movement Study to give insight to how COVID-19 is changing “daily life.”

You can download the latest Research app update here (still propagating on the App Store) and sign up to participate (approval needed) if you haven’t already to help support groundbreaking health research.

Full release notes:

This update includes bug fixes and improvements, including:

  • New ’Speech in Noise’ test in the Apple Hearing Study to help understand participants’ hearing ability under various circumstances, including the presence of background noise
  • New survey in the Apple Heart & Movement Study to help understand the impact of COVID-19 on daily life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Health

Apple Health

Apple's health initiative (with Apple Watch) are set to be the company's next big thing. Its ECG readings and heart rate monitoring are changing and saving lives.

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.