Apple TV gains Peloton workout app for Digital members after Fire TV and Chromecast support

Peloton members will soon be able to turn the Apple TV into a living room fitness instructor. Subscribers were notified on Tuesday that a new Peloton app for the Apple TV is on the way. The company recently released Chromecast support for smart TVs after launching a Fire TV and Apple Watch app in December.

Exercise anywhere

Peloton subscribers can view live and on-demand fitness classes including cycling, running, strength training, yoga, and more categories. Members primarily interact with the service using Peloton’s stationary bike hardware. Peloton bikes and treadmills feature a built-in touch screen for riding or running along with instructors.

Other components of Peloton’s programming like strength training and yoga may be better suited away from the bike or treadmill. Peloton works on the iPhone, iPad, web, and now Apple TV.

Digital membership

Peloton already supported AirPlay for wirelessly sending content from a support Apple device to an AirPlay compatible screen. With the introduction of the Peloton Apple TV app, members won’t need a second device for beaming classes on the big screen.

The fitness company doesn’t require a Peloton bike or treadmill to benefit from the guided classes and expansive community. Peloton Digital is the membership that works across devices. Digital can be used on an iPad or Apple TV, for example, to participate in Peloton live and on-demand classes from fitness machines that aren’t Peloton bikes or treadmills at the gym or at home.

Digital is available for $12.99/month after a free 30-day trial. Peloton for Apple TV is rolling out on the Apple TV today. Hungry for more Peloton content? Stay tuned to the 9to5 Network… 🚴

