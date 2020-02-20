Peloton for iPhone and iPad adds Chromecast support for big screen workouts

The Peloton app for iOS has been updated today with support for Chromecast. This adds another way for Peloton users to view workouts on the big screen.

The Peloton app has supported AirPlay for a while now. This allows users to beam content from their iPhone or iPad directly to an Apple TV or AirPlay-equipped TV. The new support for Chromecast, however, vastly expands those options.

Now that the Peloton app for iOS supports Chromecast, users can send content from their iPhone or iPad to any TV that has Chromecast functionality built-in, or any TV with a Chromecast dongle (via The Verge).

Peloton explains:

Introducing Chromecast – a new way to work out with Peloton on your big screen by Casting from your iPhone or iPad. Experience an even smoother class and focus on your workout without interruptions from calls and notifications. Flow, stretch, and build strength right from your living room.

In addition to the Peloton Tread and Bike hardware, anyone can sign up for the Peloton Digital membership for $12.99 per month. This membership allows users to access the catalog of Peloton workouts and use different equipment.

Peloton is working to make its classes more accessible through different platforms, primarily as a way to grow the Peloton Digital business. Back in December, the company launched an Apple Watch app that is limited in features, but still an enhancement of the Peloton Digital experience. It launched a dedicated Peloton app for Fire TV in December as well.

You can download the Peloton app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch on the App Store. Hopefully, an Apple TV app is next on the roadmap for sometime soon.

