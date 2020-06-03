Classical music app ‘Concertino’ for Apple Music now available for iOS

We have already covered Concertino here on 9to5Mac, which is an app focused on transforming “Apple Music into a magical classical music jukebox.” Previously available only as a web app, Concertino is now available for iOS on the App Store.

Concertino works as a third-party client for Apple Music, making it easier to find classic songs on Apple’s music streaming service. You can explore classical music by most requested composers, historical periods, or playlist suggestions (which are called “radio stations” in the app).

Here’s how the developer describes Concertino:

Online music is here to stay. But, like most platforms, Apple Music was designed for popular music, based on singers, albums and, specially, tracks. Classical music demands a very different approach: it is based on composers, works, performers (a plenty of them) and movements. Concertino brings the complex structure of classical music to Apple Music. It combines composers and works info from the Open Opus library with automated analysis of the Apple Music metadata. The result? A free, open app that makes Apple Music and classical music work together, at last.

The iOS app was entirely built with the new SwiftUI framework and it’s now available for free on the App Store. Developers also have access to its open-source project on GitHub.

For those who want to access Concertino from a Mac, PC, or Android phone, the web app is still available.

