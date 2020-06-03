Stacktrace Podcast 086: “Into the void of the internet”

Preparations for WWDC, a look at the first COVID-19 exposure notification apps powered by Apple and Google’s system, and a deep dive into the world of Reactive Programming through frameworks like RxSwift and Combine. Also, will cross-platform technologies like Flutter ever take over native iOS development?
Sponsored by ZeroSSL: A new, completely free and trusted certificate authority and SSL Platform, aiming to make it easy and extremely affordable to create SSL certificates.Try ZeroSSL today for free.
Links
- CocoaHub
- Italy’s Immuni exposure notification app
- Apple and Google’s exposure notification system
- RxSwift
- Combine
- Build your own Futures and Promises library
