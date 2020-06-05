iPhone 11 customers noticing random green display bug, unclear how to fix

Some users are now complaining about a noticeable green tint on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max displays. The problem seems to occur randomly after unlocking the device, and it may be related to a software bug.

Reports about the greenish screen effect have been shared on Reddit (via MacRumors), and it seems that the problem mostly affects iPhone 11 models. There are some inconsistencies about how this issue happens, but in most cases the screen turns green right after unlocking the iPhone or when Dark Mode and Night Shift are activated.

Rather than a hardware problem, this might be a software issue, as many users have claimed they were affected after updating to iOS 13.5.

At first, I feared that it was a hardware issue — but then my mother’s phone started showing the tint. It’s just one more bug in iOS 13.5. They’ll prolly fix it in 13.5.2 (or, well, iOS 14 beta).

It seems that the green tint disappears after a while, but it keeps coming back periodically, bothering iPhone 11 users.

If that is indeed a software problem, Apple can fix it with a future iOS update — the company is currently running tests with iOS 13.5.5 beta. Unfortunately, there are no workarounds for that at the moment, so affected users will have to wait until Apple addresses the bug.

Have you been affected by the random greenish screen effect with your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below.

