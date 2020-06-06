Watch a selection of free movies on Apple TV that highlight racial injustices

- Jun. 6th 2020 4:42 am PT

0

The movie industry is currently offering a handful of movies to watch in light of the recent tragic happenings in the United States.

If you are in the US, open the TV app and look for the section in the Watch Now tab called Black in America. You can watch for free for a limited time, and buy to own the films at reduced prices too. The addition of the curated collection was first reported by the Screen Times blog.

These films are available in the TV app for anyone to watch, no TV+ subscription required.

These films are being made free by the studios, so if you don’t have access to the TV app, you should also be able to find them to watch for free on Amazon Prime and other VOD services.

Warner Bros. led the way by making Just Mercy free earlier this week, and now many other studios are offering up their films to help raise awareness of systemic racism issues.

The films include recent releases such as ‘Emanuel’ and ‘Brian Banks’, and older classics like ‘The Black Power Mixtape’ and ‘Ali’.

Unfortunately, these films have not been made free to rent outside of the US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.