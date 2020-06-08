Watchsmith for Apple Watch adds custom interactive maps for weather radars and workouts

Watchsmith is a powerful Apple Watch application that gives you the ability to create custom dynamic complications for your watch faces. A new update for Watchsmith today focuses on introducing dynamic and interactive maps.

In general, maps on watchOS are static and non-interactive, but developer David Smith has created a “custom system” of interactive and dynamic maps for Watchsmith. In a blog post announcing today’s update, Smith writes:

Since the first Apple Watch a built-in Maps app has been included with watchOS. This provides turn-by-turn directions and point-of-interest search. This functionality, however, isn’t available for 3rd-party apps. For us all we have had a basic map component that provides for static display of a map with optional pin annotations.

With the watchOS limitations in mind, Smith set out to create a “fully dynamic mapping system” in watchOS, with features such as full interaction, dynamic zoom, and rich overlays. He was able to accomplish it using SwiftUI:

I was delighted to eventually to get this to work, which is a testament to the great work the watchOS team has done with bringing SwiftUI to the Apple Watch. Even more exciting is that this can run smoothly on a variety of Apple Watch hardware (including the Series 3).

The new maps are available in a few different places throughout Watchsmith. First and foremost, there is a new fully interactive radar map in the weather section of the app. This allows you to pan by swiping your finger, use the Digital Crown to zoom in and out, and more.

There is also a new live workout map feature in Watchsmith. This allows you to view a live map with your current position during outdoor workouts. Finally, for any workout that includes route tracking, you can see an interactive summary map.

Here are the full release notes for today’s update to Watchsmith:

This update is all about mapping. Most maps shown on watchOS are static and non-interactive. For Watchsmith I wanted to do more, so I’ve built out a custom system of dynamic, interactive maps. These allow me to introduce features not previously possible on the Apple Watch. Fully interactive, zoomable, animated radar maps (requires a Premium subscription)

Live outdoor workout tracking maps

Workout route maps showing your workout path

Watchsmith is available on the App Store for free with in-app subscriptions. For more, be sure to check out David Smith’s appearances on the 9to5Mac Watch Time podcast with Zac Hall:

