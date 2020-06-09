Today’s best deals include notable discounts on previous-generation iPad Pro, AirPods Pro, and iPhone 11. You can find all of the best price drops down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

2018 iPad Pro up to $220 off

Amazon is clearing out 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro inventory with up to $220 off. Free shipping is available for all with select offers matched at B&H. Today’s lead deal is the Wi-Fi 256GB model at $929. That’s down the full $220 and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. For further comparison, you’d pay $1,099 for the similar 2020 model.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10-hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Browse through various other models on sale right here.

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Typically fetching $249, today’s offer matches our previous mention and has only been beaten once in recent memory, which saw a drop to $210.

AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise canceling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit.

iPhone 11 is FREE with trade-in

Verizon Wireless is offering Apple’s iPhone 11 for FREE when you trade-in an eligible device. To sweeten the pot even further, you can take $150 off Apple Watch Series 5 when purchased at the same time as your trade-in. That equates to the largest cash discount we’ve tracked on Apple’s latest wearable, making it a great time to make the switch. You’ll need to trade-in any one of the more recent iPhone or Android offerings on the market.

iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina HD display with a new dual-camera system designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, it sports Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

