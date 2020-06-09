New ‘Pastel’ app lets you create and save custom color palette collections for your projects

If you’re a designer or a developer (or maybe both), you probably work with different colors in your projects, and it may not be so easy to remember each one. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has created the new Pastel app for iPhone and iPad, which lets you create and save custom color palettes with advanced tools.

Pastel is the solution to the problem of having to keep track of the colors you use most in your projects. Rather than using your device’s native color picker or writing down color hex code in a text file, Pastel offers a new elegant and intuitive way to manage colors.

The app brings some sample color palettes built-in, which might inspire your future artwork. If you already know what you need, you can create new collections, each one with multiple color palettes. From there, the palettes can have as many colors as you need, and there the tools available lets you save exactly the right colors.

You can explore new colors or find them by hex code, which is also available for every color you save. For those unfamiliar with them, hex codes can be easily copied and used by developers in programming code to set colors for interface elements.

There’s also a fun and very useful method to scan colors using a photo or the camera. Pastel identifies the main colors in the image and saves them in a new palette. The app also works with drag and drop on iPad, so users can drag saved colors directly to apps like Pages and Keynote. All of the data is saved on iCloud and synchronized between your devices.

Pastel is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, but there is a one-time purchase of $4.99 to unlock unlimited palettes. A Mac version of the app will be available soon.

