9to5Rewards: Last chance to win iPhone SE from Incipio [Giveaway]

There’s just over one week left to enter our giveaway for the new iPhone SE. We’ve teamed up with our friends at Incipio to help celebrate the launch of its new biodegradable Organicore iPhone case collection with a giveaway of Apple’s latest iPhone model.

Head below to enter now and check out our hands-on with the new Incipio cases for iPhone SE and 11/Pro

Organicore cases for iPhone SE

The new Organicore line by Incipio is made from a plant-based material that makes the entire collection 100% biodegradable. As you’ll see in our hands-on with the cases above, at $39 these cases don’t compromise on design or drop protection while offering an environmentally-friendly alternative to your typical plastic and rubber cases that end up in landfills. Incipio has also made sure to make the Organicore packaging completely recyclable along with a water based ink.

The Organicore line is available in three colors for the new iPhone SE including a Black, Deep Pine Green, and Oatmeal Beige, with additional options available for the iPhone 11 lineup. Check out the entire collection here.

How to Enter:

Enter your name and email below to sign up for Incipio and 9to5Mac’s newsletters (or choose one of the entry methods listed on the form) for your chance to win Apple’s iPhone SE (2020, 64GB). Entries are open until June 12, 2020. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here. Good luck!

Apple 2020 iPhone SE Giveaway

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: