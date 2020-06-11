WWDC 2020 is approaching quickly, and with this year’s event being totally virtual due to the pandemic, the WWDC app will be more important than ever. Follow along for how to get the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and the best unofficial option for Mac.

Apple just announced its general schedule for WWDC20 with the Special Event Keynote slated for 10 a.m. PT on Monday, June 22. That along with the Platforms State of the Union, 100+ technical and design sessions with Apple engineers, and more will be streaming live during the week through Apple’s developer website and Apple Developer app (previously called WWDC).

If you’re searching for the WWDC app and keep seeing the Apple Developer app pop up as the top result, that’s because the app was renamed in November of last year.

How to get the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

On your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV search the App Store for WWDC or Apple Developer or click this link Download and open the Apple Developer app, then tap Account in the bottom right corner to sign in Check out WWDC20 details in the WWDC tab at the bottom Tap the Videos tab to watch the WWDC keynote and all the other sessions and content from this year’s conference

WWDC app for Mac

So far, it looks like Apple isn’t going to offer an official Mac version of its Developer app for this year.

The Unofficial WWDC macOS app is the best option out there to experience the conference on your Mac and was recently updated with features like clip sharing, a new Community tab, and transcripts in four languages.

Read more tutorials from 9to5Mac:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: