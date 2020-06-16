US Apple Store reopenings continue this week with over 70 more locations

Apple will continue reopening more of its US retail stores this week with a mixture of appointment, curbside, storefront, and in-store service. All 50 US states have entered a reopening process with retail allowed to resume in some capacity.

As of June 16, 154 of Apple’s 271 US stores have reopened. Across the globe, Apple has reopened 365 of its 510 stores, with 33 more resuming in the UK on June 15. The safety measures Apple has implemented have been proven to work from country to country without major modifications, and customers and store teams have quickly adjusted to a new normal.

Some locations initially operating at curbside or storefront capacity only have recently expanded the level of service offered. Deirdre O’Brien’s letter to customers further details Apple’s approach to reopening.

Apple:

This week we’ll return to serving customers in many more US locations including by appointment in New York City, where we’re proud to stand beside New Yorkers as they emerge from this incredibly difficult time. All stores continue to practice additional steps for the health of employees and customers, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing. As hours and services vary by location, we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information. Customers can also visit for support by phone or chat. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

The US has become one of the last regions to see all of its Apple Stores reopen for multiple reasons. State-by-state reopening laws prevented Apple from reopening every location at the same time, and varying infection rates between cities gave Apple a significant amount of health data to consider.

Apple’s reopening process in the US was further slowed at the end of May by looting and vandalism across the country, when protests due to the death of George Floyd were exploited for violence. Nearly all reopened stores in the US were temporarily closed and boarded up. Most locations returned to pandemic-level normality over the past week, and some boarded up locations became inspiring works of art. 14 additional US stores reopened in the first week of June.

See a full list of stores reopening this week below. Note: some locations are initially appointment only.

California

In-store Service & Sales

Valley Fair (Santa Clara) (Reopened June 15)

Oakridge (San Jose) (Reopened June 15)

Glendale Galleria (Glendale)

Northridge (Northridge)

Pasadena (Pasadena)

Third Street Promenade (Santa Monica)

Manhattan Village (Manhattan Beach)

Beverly Center (Los Angeles)

Sherman Oaks (Sherman Oaks)

Topanga (Canova Park)

Los Cerritos (Cerritos)

The Americana at Brand (Glendale)

Valencia Town Center (Valencia)

Connecticut

In-store Service & Sales

Danbury Fair Mall (Danbury)

Trumbull (Trumbull)

Westfarms (Farmington)

New Haven (New Haven)

Evergreen Walk (South Windsor)

By Appointment Only

SoNo Collection (Norwalk)

Greenwich Avenue (Greenwich)

Delaware

Curbside Service & Sales

Christiana Mall (Newark)

Indiana

In-store Service & Sales

The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis)

Louisiana

In-store Service & Sales

Lakeside Shopping Center (Metairie)

Mall of Louisiana (Baton Rouge)

Massachusetts

In-store Service & Sales

MarketStreet (Lynnfield)

CambridgeSide (Cambridge)

Chestnut Hill (Chestnut Hill)

South Shore (Braintree)

Derby Street (Hingham)

Boylston Street (Boston)

Burlington (Burlington)

Holyoke (Holyoke)

Natick (Natick)

Legacy Place (Dedham)

Solomon Pond Mall (Marlborough)

Michigan

In-store Service & Sales

Woodland (Grand Rapids)

Mississippi

In-store Service & Sales

Renaissance at Colony Park (Ridgeland)

New Hampshire

In-store Service & Sales

Rockingham Park (Salem)

Pheasant Line (Nashua)

The Mall of New Hampshire (Manchester)

New Jersey

Storefront Service & Sales

Tice’s Corner (Woodcliff Lake)

Curbside Service & Sales

Rockaway (Rockaway)

Garden State Plaza (Paramus)

Freehold Raceway Mall (Freehold)

Short Hills (Short Hills)

Menlo Park (Edison)

Bridgewater (Bridgewater)

Willowbrook (Wayne)

Sagemore (Marlton)

Cherry Hill (Cherry Hill)

Quaker Bridge (Lawrence Township)

New York

By Appointment Only

SoHo (NYC)

Fifth Avenue (NYC)

West 14th Street (NYC)

Upper West Side (NYC)

Ridge Hill (Yonkers)

Manhasset (Manhasset)

Grand Central (NYC)

Upper East Side (NYC)

Williamsburg (Brooklyn)

Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn)

Storefront Service & Sales

Nanuet (Nanuet)

Curbside Service & Sales

Roosevelt Field (Garden City)

The Westchester (White Plains)

Walt Whitman (Huntington Station)

Smith Haven (Lake Grove)

Queens Center (Elmhurst)

Staten Island (Staten Island)

Pennsylvania

In-store Service & Sales

South Hills Village (Pittsburgh) (Reopened June 16)

Ross Park (Pittsburgh) (Reopened June 16)

Storefront Service & Sales

Lehigh Valley (Whitehall)

Curbside Service & Sales

King of Prussia (King of Prussia)

Suburban Square (Ardmore)

Willow Grove Park (Willow Grove)

Park City (Lancaster)

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: