Canada picks Apple/Google API for nationwide COVID-19 contact tracing app

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has announced today that the country will use Apple/Google’s API for its national contact tracing app. It will first launch as part of a test in Ontario before becoming available more widely.

The news about Canada moving forward with Apple/Google’s API comes after the UK shared that it has reversed its previous plans and decided to do the same.

In the announcement today, Trudeau shared that Canada’s national contact tracing app built on Apple/Google’s API was created in partnership with Shopify, Blackberry, the Ontario government, and the Canadian Digital Service Initiative (via iPhone in Canada).

Other countries to have a contact tracing app based on the Apple/Google Exposure Notifications API include Italy, Switzerland, and more.

Canada’s decision to go with a national approach comes after Alberta launched a Bluetooth-based contact tracing app back at the beginning of May. However, that app required users to keep their phones unlocked with the app in the foreground for it to work, a major barrier to adoption.

Apps built on Apple/Google’s API don’t need to be running in the foreground making for a much more convenient experience including less battery drain. They work anonymously and are opt-in.

As for the US, there is hardly any participation where individual states are making the call whether to use the secure and private Apple/Google API. As of now, there are no US states offering a supported app with just four planning to do so.

