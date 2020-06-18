Exclusive: iOS 14 to include overhauled Podcasts app with ‘For You’, bonus content, more

9to5Mac has already covered some of Apple’s plans for iOS 14, which will be officially introduced on Monday. Now we’ve heard from sources that Apple is also working on some major changes to the Podcasts app, which is now expected to offer personally curated content just like Apple Music.

If you’re already an Apple Music subscriber, you’re probably familiar with the “For You” tab, which suggests new songs, artists, and playlists based on what you’ve been listening to. With iOS 14, a similar feature will be available within Apple’s Podcasts app, according to people familiar with the matter.

That means the Podcasts app will learn about your personal preferences to suggest new podcasts available on the platform, making it more customized for each user. A new user profile should let you follow your friends on Apple Podcasts to see what they’re listening to.

Another new feature expected to be included in the Podcasts app with iOS 14 is the option for podcast creators to offer bonus content to the audience, similar to what you get when you buy a movie in the Apple TV app. These bonus contents will be presented in the same feed as the podcast, but separate from regular episodes.

It was reported last year that Spotify is surpassing Apple in more countries now that it offers podcasts, as the company has been investing millions of dollars to acquire original content. It’s no surprise that Apple is trying to keep its Podcast app attractive to users with these expected changes.

Apple will officially unveil iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 on June 22nd. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac with our coverage of everything Apple will announce at the event on Monday.

