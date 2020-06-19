Apple will close select US retail stores again due to COVID-19 outbreaks

When Apple began reopening some of its US retail stores in May, the company promised it wouldn’t hesitate to close locations again if necessary. Following new COVID-19 spikes across the country, Apple plans to follow through and temporarily close 11 of its US stores.

The US has struggled to keep COVID-19 case numbers down as states allow businesses to reopen and people attempt a return to normal life. Apple pays attention to local health data and has identified locations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona to temporarily re-close out of an abundance of caution.

Apple:

Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible. For help with an Apple product, more ways to shop, or additional information on our stores, please visit http://apple.com/retail.

Last month, Deirdre O’Brien detailed Apple’s reopening approach, noting that closing stores again was not out of the picture:

Our commitment is to only move forward with a reopening once we’re confident we can safely return to serving customers from our stores. We look at every available piece of data — including local cases, near and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials. These are not decisions we rush into — and a store opening in no way means that we won’t take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant.

Just this week, Apple announced it would reopen over 70 US stores, including locations in New York City.

US stores temporarily closing on June 20:

Arizona:

Apple Chandler Fashion Center

Apple Scottsdale Fashion Square (already closed due to looting damage)

Apple Arrowhead

Apple SanTan Village

Apple Scottsdale Quarter

Apple La Encantada

Florida:

Apple Waterside Shops

Apple Coconut Point

North Carolina:

Apple SouthPark

Apple Northlake Mall

South Carolina:

Apple Haywood Mall

