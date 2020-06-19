‘Lockne’ is a camera app designed to help you create wallpapers that fit the iPhone screen

When you set a photo as a wallpaper in iOS, sometimes the system automatically applies alignment adjustments that make the photo not look as good as you expected. That’s why developer Jonathan Ruiz created Lockne, a different kind of camera app that lets users create and test iPhone wallpapers in real-time using the camera.

As iOS has a background parallax effect and each iPhone has a different screen size, your photos may not fit properly on the iOS Lock screen and Home screen. The Lockne app solves this problem by capturing the images in the right size to be used as wallpapers.

There’s not much you need to learn in order to use Lockne. Once you open the app, it shows the camera image with the iPhone Lock screen interface over it, which includes the time, date, Face ID icon, and camera and flashlight shortcuts. You can also switch to the Home screen view with multiple icons.

Users can then place the iPhone camera in the exact position they want using the Lock screen and Home screen previews as a guide to make sure that everything is perfectly aligned. When you find the perfect image for a new wallpaper, all you have to do is press the shutter button.

The image will be saved in your photo library, so you can define it as a wallpaper. The app saves the photo in the corresponding aspect ratio of your iPhone, so the photo is exhibited on the Lock screen and Home screen exactly as you saw it before.

Here’s how the developer describes the app:

With Lockne you have a camera app that lets you see in real time what a photo will look like as your lock screen or home screen wallpaper before you even take the photo. That way you can see exactly where the time and date will be with no guessing. After you frame your photo and take the picture set it as your wallpaper in the photos app you won’t have to make a single adjustment. Now you can look forward to updating your wallpaper on your phone and know you can get the perfect wallpaper every time.

Lockne is available on the App Store for $2.99. It requires an iPhone running iOS 13.2 or later.

