iOS 14 features new non-intrusive incoming phone call notification UI

- Jun. 22nd 2020 11:55 am PT

0

As part of the iOS 14 fanfare, Apple has finally updated the appearance of incoming calls on iPhone and iPad. Previously, incoming calls would take over the screen and interrupt what you were doing. Now, they appear as simple banners that come down from the top of the screen like a normal notification alert.

The phone call can be accepted with a simple tap on the green button, or declined with a tap of the red button. Stay tuned for our hands-on with iOS 14 as the betas drop imminently.

Guides

iOS 14

iOS 14

iOS 14 will be released in the fall of 2020. New features include a new home screen design, widgets, picture in picture, and more.

