iOS 14 Weather app adds support for severe weather tracking, real-time precipitation

iOS 14 adds a slew of new features such as widget support on the home screen and Siri enhancements. The update also brings enhancements to the Weather app, including a variety of new data points and much more.

As a quick refresher, Apple acquired the hyperlocal weather app Dark Sky back in March. Presumably, this is what’s powering the new features in the iOS 14 stock Weather app — which is a remarkably quick turnaround time if this is the case.

Apple says that the iOS 14 Weather app includes support for severe weather events, as well as a new next-hour precipitation chart. This chart will show minute-by-minute precipitation when rain is in the forecast for your area, Apple says. These features will also be accessible through the new Weather app widget on the iOS 14 home screen:

Next-hour precipitation View a minute‑by‑minute chart that shows the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour. Available for the U.S. Severe weather The Weather app and widgets display government alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods, and more. Available for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia. Significant shifts The Weather widget indicates when the weather will be much warmer, colder, or wetter in the next day. Multi-day precipitation forecast The multi-day weather forecast now includes the chance of precipitation for each day.

These sort of hyperlocal features were the tentpole of Dark Sky, and even though the Dark Sky app is still available in the App Store for now, Apple seems focused on bringing many of the features into the stock Weather app. What still appears to be missing, however, is support for things like a radar view.

