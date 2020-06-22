These are all of the iPhones that will support iOS 14

Apple has unveiled iOS 14 with a variety of new features, including a redesigned home screen, the ability to set default email and browser apps, and much more. Will iOS 14 support your iPhone? Head below for the full list of compatible hardware.

Apple says that iOS 14 can run on the iPhone 6s and later, which is the exact same as iOS 13. This means that any iPhone supported by iOS 13 is also supported by iOS 14. Here’s the full list:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone X S

iPhone X S Max

Max iPhone X R

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

It’s incredibly notable to see that the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s are still supported. People were impressed that iOS 13 kept support for the devices, and now that is being extended to iOS 14 as well.

iOS 14 will be available today as a developer beta and available to public beta users in July. Apple says a public release is on track for later this fall. The update includes a variety of new features, such as widget support on the home screen, new Apple Maps capabilities, picture in picture support, and much more. Check out all of the new features here.

Keep up with everything Apple announces at WWDC 2020 in our News Hub and Live Blog right here.

