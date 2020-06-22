A new report today estimates that the top 10 iOS games generate more than $13M in daily revenue. Fortnite is said to be the highest-grossing game, generating some $2.75M per day.

Revenue is split across paid apps, in-app purchases, and ad revenue from free apps. It highlights one particular type of ad as a growing trend in mobile gaming …

Finbold says that video ads linked to in-game rewards have been particularly successful.

One aspect that has led to high grossing in mobile games is the growing popularity of free mobile games funded by in-game advertising. More developers are selling ad space to monetize their games. One aspect that has emerged is rewarding video ads, which unlocks game content in exchange for watching an ad.

Examples here would be incentivizing players to watch a 30-second ad for another game by offering them in-app currency, unlocking vehicles or weapons, or progressing to another level.

The report breaks down the top 10 iOS games by both revenue and installs. There’s quite a dramatic spread of revenue.

Fortnite leads in average daily revenue at $2.75 million followed by Roblox with revenue of $2.40 million. Augmented reality mobile game Pokemon Go ranks third with returns of $1.86 million while Coin Master closely follows at $1.80 million. Candy Crush Saga brings in the fifth-highest daily revenue of $1.42 million. Supercell’s freemium mobile strategy video game Clash of Clans is sixth with returns of $0.94 million while Gardenscapes is seventh at $0.84 million. Elsewhere COD: Mobile generates $0.69 million average daily revenue as of June 2020 to rank in the eighth spot. [Homescapes] comes ninth after returning of $0.35 million while cartoon adventure game Toon Blast closes the tenth spot with an average daily return of $0.24 million on iOS devices globally.

There’s a smaller range when it comes to daily installs.

Roblox leads the way with an estimated average of 21,034 installs on a daily basis. COD: Mobile is second with an estimated average of 20,566 daily installs while Pokemon GO comes third at 19,291. Elsewhere Clash of Clans is fourth with installs of 19,206 on average per day. Single-player, casual mobile game Coin Master closes the top five categories with about 19,169 installs. Candy Crush Saga is sixth in new installs at 19,139 followed by Toon Blast at 18,518. Gardenscapes comes eighth at 18,150. Homescapes and Fortnite install come ninth and tenth at 15,845 and 15,728 respectively. It is worth noting that despite Fornite having the highest daily revenue, it trails other games in new daily installs. The highlighted data excludes re-installs during the period under review.

