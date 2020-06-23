Apple Watch Series 5 WWDC price drops take $100 off, iPhone XS nearly $500 off, more in today’s best deals

WWDC discounts arrive for Apple Watch Series 5 in today’s best deals, plus iPhone XS Max sees a sizable discount, and you can save big on previous-generation MacBook Pro models. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals start at $299

Apple Watch Series 5 discounts for WWDC have arrived with Amazon taking $100 off various models with deals from $299. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention on the entry-level configurations and in-line with our highlighted deals over the last few months. With WWDC well under way and new watchOS features en route, now is a great time to upgrade at a significant discount.

iPhone XS Max is nearly $500 off

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XS Max 512GB unlocked for $850. Today’s offer is down from the original $1,349 price tag. As a comparison, Apple is charging $1,099 for a refurbished model and today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention.

Save up to $700 on MacBook Pro

B&H is taking up to $700 off a selection of Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro and Air priced from $899. One highlight is on the MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/16GB/256GB at $1,379. Down from its $1,799 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $620 discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $20, and is one of the best discounts to date. Powered by an i5 processor, Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro touts a Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. There’s also 16GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage, making it a notable option for everything from web browsing to video editing and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Elgato intros new Wave:3 Streaming Mic [Giveaway, Video]

EarFun Free Review: Wireless earbuds packed with features for just $50 [Video]

Moshi IonGo 5K Duo Review: Lightning and USB-C in a stylish package [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: