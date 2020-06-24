One of the more annoying things about the Netflix app is the completely indiscriminate way it adds shows to the ‘Continue watching’ row …

You might be on the 15th season of a favorite show you’ve been binge-watching with barely a pause, or you might have watched two minutes of one episode of a show before giving up on it – yet both get the same prominence.

The Verge reports that Netflix is finally offering the option to remove unwanted shows from the category. The feature is now available on Android devices and is coming to iPhone and iPad on June 29.

Another usability improvement is being made at the same time.

Netflix is also making it a little quicker to access episodes, info, and ratings by adding them directly into the menu when people tap on a title. This should save people from having to go into the movie or TV show’s individual landing page.

