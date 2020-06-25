Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds iPad and iPhone Management to IIS

Many people only know Parallels for their virtualization software to run Windows on macOS, but they make a suite of tools for server management as well. They have a popular plugin to add Apple support to Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager that allows enterprises to have a unified management system for all of their devices. Today, the company is releasing Parallels Mac Management 8.5 which includes free management of Apple devices in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager until the end of 2020.

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 adds support for the following Configuration Profiles:

Device passcode policies – These are passcode restrictions that help in locking down Apple mobile devices.

– These are passcode restrictions that help in locking down Apple mobile devices. Remote lock-and-wipe – This is handy when a device is stolen or lost and sensitive business data might be compromised. Remote lock-and-wipe can eliminate the risk of a data leak.

– This is handy when a device is stolen or lost and sensitive business data might be compromised. Remote lock-and-wipe can eliminate the risk of a data leak. Network and WiFi connection policies – This makes it easy for iOS users to connect to the secure corporate network.

– This makes it easy for iOS users to connect to the secure corporate network. VPN profiles – VPN profiles make it easy for users to connect to your VPN and access corporate resources when working from home.

– VPN profiles make it easy for users to connect to your VPN and access corporate resources when working from home. Device certificates – These are digital certificates used in establishing connections to a network service or WiFi access point in your network.

“As Microsoft SCCM and Endpoint Configuration Manager continue to evolve, IT managers need tools to properly integrate management of all devices—Mac, iPad, iPhone and PC—securely and cost-effectively on one infrastructure,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Parallels Mac Management 8.5 blurs the lines in IT infrastructure management by bringing iPhone, iPad and Mac devices into Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager on premises. IT admins can now easily enroll, manage and secure more devices than ever on one infrastructure.”

Version 8.5 also adds the ability to uninstall applications, including Volume Purchase Program applications from Macs. This ability improves device compliance management by making it easy to remove previously deployed applications from corporate Macs.

The pricing for Parallels Mac Management 8.5 is normally £45 ($56) per year per Mac, but it’ll be free until the end of 2020.

