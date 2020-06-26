Today’s best deals include Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro at $890, plus Philips Hue bulbs up to 20% off, and previous-generation iPhone deals. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro hits refurb all-time low

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro from $890 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down from the original $1,299 price tag and $10 less than our previous mention. Apple currently charges $979 for a comparable refurbished model when it’s in stock.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities.

Philips Hue Mix and Match Sale

Philips Hue has launched a new mix and match promotion that’s taking up to 20% off a selection of its smart light bulbs and more. You’ll be able to save 10% when buying four lights, 15% on five, and then the full 20% on six. The discount will be applied in cart and shipping is free across the board. Included in the sale are the new Philips Hue filament bulbs, alongside its motion sensors, Tap switches, and much more. So whether you’re looking to expand a setup or jump in for the first time, there’s plenty of ways to save.

iPhone 6s is down to $115

Today only, Woot is now offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s 64GB in various colors for $115. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, today’s deal is down from the original $649 or more price tag. It’s also a $15 price drop from our previous mention.

This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset will be able to upgrade to iOS 13. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

