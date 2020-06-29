A new video from Filip Koroy aka EverythingApplePro suggests that at least some iPhone 12 models may support new video recording modes: 4K at 120fps and 4K at 240fps. With the iPhone 11 Pro, 4K video recording is limited to 60fps, with 240fps only available in 1080p.

Support for the hi-res slow-motion formats was found in the iOS 14 beta code, and backed by developer and Twitter leaker Max Weinbach, who also cites an Apple source confirming that these formats are being internally tested by Apple …

There appears some doubt as to whether 240fps could be achieve at 4K resolution, as that would be beyond anything yet seen in a smartphone, with Koroy wondering whether Apple might instead be recording at 120fps and then using frame interpolation to uprate it to 240fps. That would be consistent with Apple’s increasing push into computational photography.

Other Twitter users are also suggesting that 120fps native may be more likely than 240fps.

Either way, Koroy believes that the top frame rate will be reserved for the higher end models, which will likely be named iPhone 12 Pro.

Weinbach has previously stated that the Pro models will get a ProMotion display as per the iPad Pro.

Max Weinbach’s latest reporting as featured in EverythingApplePro’s video indicates that the iPhone 12 will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display. Or at least, only on the iPhone 12 Pro phones: that’s the high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. The phone will dynamically switch between 60Hz and 120Hz modes to conserve battery life where appropriate. This is similar to the ProMotion system available in the iPad Pro for a few years now.

The latest report says that this display has passed four out of five of Apple’s tests, so is still not a done deal. The Cupertino company is reportedly debating whether the additional work needed to make this happen is justified.

Weinbach’s source also suggests that this year’s iPhone marketing will be ‘unusually aggressive,’ placing more emphasis on features than design.

You can watch the video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: