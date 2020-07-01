Apple begins offering new Radeon Pro W5500X GPU option for Mac Pro

- Jul. 1st 2020 1:30 pm PT

0

Apple today began selling a new Radeon Pro W5500X MPX Module for Mac Pro, offering users another GPU option. This new module comes as a cheaper choice to the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module, which was introduced in April this year.

While the Radeon Pro W5700X offers 16GB of GDDR6 memory with 448GB/s bandwidth, the Radeon Pro W5500X comes with 8GB of memory and 224GB/s bandwidth, providing half the performance of the more expensive model.

Another difference between these two models is that the W5700X has four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port, while the W5500X comes with only two HDMI 2.0 ports.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Radeon Pro W5500X MPX Module:

The AMD Radeon Pro W5500X with 8GB of GDDR6 memory is based on AMD’s RDNA architecture, featuring up to 5.6 teraflops of single-precision performance or 11.2 teraflops of half-precision computing. It supports up to four 4K displays, one 5K display, or one Pro Display XDR. The half-height MPX Module design fits in an MPX bay and enables PCIe slot 2 for additional expansion.

The Radeon Pro W5500X GPU can be added to Mac Pro during the build-to-order process at an additional cost of $200. The new GPU is also available as a standalone MPX Module that can already be purchased at Apple’s website for $600. In comparison, the Radeon Pro W5700X MPX Module costs $1,000.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple July 4 sale Adorama

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac Pro

Mac Pro

A new Mac Pro was announced at WWDC 2019 and shipped in December 2019. It starts at $5999 for 8-core, 32GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

About the Author