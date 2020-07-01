Apple continues poaching Sony execs for TV+ with new senior hire

As Apple continues its original TV and movie efforts, the company has hired another executive from Sony Pictures TV Studios. Chris Parnell is leaving his co-president post at Sony to join the Apple TV+ team in a senior role.

Reported by Variety, Parnell will be working in his new senior position at Apple TV+ on original series development.

Parnell will join Apple TV Plus in a senior programming role on the domestic development team, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development and current programming. In his new role, Parnell will help drive development for Apple’s slate of original series.

Notably, Apple TV heads Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg left Sony back in 2017 to lead Apple’s worldwide programming efforts. Parnell coming on board reunites the three at Apple.

Parnell has been with Sony for 16 years. In that time, he has worked on high-profile series across broadcast, cable, and streaming. Those include “Outlander,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” and “Preacher.” He also worked on the Apple historical fiction drama “For All Mankind,” which has already been renewed for a second season.

Apple TV+ is plugging along with the most recent major project in the works being a Will Smith action thriller that Apple acquired for over $100 million.

