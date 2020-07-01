New Apple Card promo offers $50 bonus when you sign up for an Apple service

Apple is offering another $50 bonus for new Apple Card users in July, following the Walgreens special offer last month. This time, the bonus is guaranteed after signing up for any Apple service, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store, and more.

The latest Apple Card promotion sees an offer for a $50 signup bonus to encourage new customers. The deal runs through the end of July, and the bonus will be available as a $50 Daily Cash transferred to your new Apple Cash card after a qualifying purchase.

Apple started promoting the new deal on its Apple Card website:

Get a new Apple Card and enjoy $50 the first time you use it to pay for an Apple Service for a limited time. Includes Apple Music, TV+, App Store purchases and more.

The web page highlights that Apple Card users don’t have to pay any fees and can get up to 3% cash back on every purchase.

You can signup for Apple Card through the Wallet & Apple Pay section in iPhone settings > Add Card > Apple for Apple Card as well as on Apple’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: