Walgreens has supported Apple’s payment efforts for many years, dating back to being one of the first adopters of Apple Pay. Now Apple and Walgreens are offering a $50 signup bonus for new Apple Card users through the end of June.

Walgreens has been one of the few company’s to offer Apple Card users 3% cashback on Apple Pay purchases and back in April this year, it expanded that to purchases with the physical titanium Apple Card as well (through July).

The latest Apple Card promotion sees an offer for a $50 signup bonus to incentivize new customers. The deal runs through the end of June and does require a purchase of $50 or more at Walgreens within 30 days of opening an account (via TechCrunch).

Apple started promoting the new deal on its Apple Card microsite:

Starting June 1, get $50 in Daily Cash when you get a new Apple Card and spend $50+ at Walgreens in your first 30 days of opening an account.

Other places you’ll see 3% cashback include Nike, T-Mobile, and Uber/UberEats, while anywhere you use Apple Card with Apple Pay will net you 2% in Daily Cash, and all other purchases see 1%.

You can signup for Apple Card through the Wallet & Apple Pay section in iPhone settings > Add Card > Apple for Apple Card as well as on Apple’s website.

