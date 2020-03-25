T-Mobile adds Apple Pay to its website and iOS app, including 3% cash back for Apple Card

T-Mobile has updated its iOS app and website this week to add support for Apple Pay. This means that you can now make purchases and pay your bill using Apple Pay — and secure 3% Apple Card cash back in the process.

Apple Pay can be used for one-time payments in the T-Mobile app and website. There’s also support for using Apple Pay as your auto-bill payment method as well. While there was initially some doubt as to whether autopay was supported, 9to5Mac readers have confirmed that it is.

To setup Apple Pay in the T-Mobile app, simply navigate to the “Bill” interface then look for the Apple Pay option. You’ll then authenticate like you would for any other Apple Pay purchase — with Face ID or Touch ID — and you’re good to go.

T-Mobile was announced as a 3% Daily Cash retailer for Apple Card back in September, but unfortunately it was limited to in-store purchases only. This meant that you could use Apple Card for 3% cash back at a T-Mobile store, whether it be for one-time bill payments or hardware purchases.

With this update to the T-Mobile app and website, however, all Apple Card transactions with Apple Pay now earn 3% cash back.

Apple Card cash back is delivered daily through what Apple calls “Daily Cash.” At the end of every day, you’ll receive an Apple Cash credit for your rewards for the day. You can either spend this money using Apple Cash, apply it toward your Apple Card bill, or transfer it to your bank.

The T-Mobile app for iPhone is available on the App Store as a free download.

Thanks, Preetham!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: