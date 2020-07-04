Podcast of the Week: Missing in Alaska

- Jul. 4th 2020 9:00 am PT

One of the aspects of Apple Podcasts that I really think is better than any other podcast app is the Browse section. I look at it on a weekly basis to see what’s new, trending, etc. I was recently looking at the top podcast list and came across Missing in Alaska.

Alaska, 1972. Two congressmen vanish on a small plane. They’re never found. In 1995, a mobster tells the F.B.I. the plane was bombed. What happened?

I wasn’t born until the 80s, so I had never heard of the story until now. Once I started it, I was hooked. The production value is really fantastic, and it would be a great show to listen to as you head on summer vacation.

