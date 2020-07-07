As we inch closer to this fall’s release of the iPhone 12 lineup, dummy units are starting to surface to offer a closer look at the all-new design. Now, YouTuber MKBHD has shared a new iPhone 12 hands-on video with dummy models in all three sizes and performed some magical video editing to simulate what the real thing might look like.

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to consist of four devices across three different screen sizes: one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and one of the 6.1-inch variants are expected to be the lower-end models, while the other 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch are expected to be the “iPhone 12 Pro Max” options.

All four of the iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays, as corroborated most recently by a supply chain report from Tuesday morning, as well as 5G connectivity. The differentiating factor will be the camera technology, as the two lower-end models will feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature a triple-lens design with a LiDAR Scanner on the back.

This week’s new hands-on video from MKBHD provides a close-up look at the new design language of the iPhone 12, which takes cues from the new iPad Pros with flat edges around the side. MKBHD remarks that the squared-off design makes the iPhone easier hold and that it appears to be thinner because of the design. Finally, MKBHD also simulated what iOS 14 will look like on the new iPhone 12 design, and showcased how the design is similar to the iPhone 4.

These dummy iPhone units begin to make the rounds around this time every year and are primarily used by case makers to design their new accessories before the official iPhone announcement. Because these dummy units are made for case makers, they don’t always account for every design change.

For instance, the camera array and notch are both unchanged in these dummy units from the iPhone 11 Pro, simply because such changes don’t affect case designs. In fact, a search on Amazon reveals that a select few case makers are already starting to sell their iPhone 12 cases, even though we’re still a few months away from the official announcement.

You can check out the full video from MKBHD below.

