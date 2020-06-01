Images claim to show iPhone 12 dummy units with relocated SIM tray to make room for 5G AiP

A new report from supply chain blog Macotakara today offers a look at dummy units of all four iPhone 12 variants. The report also says that the SIM card slot will be relocated this year to accommodate the new antenna in package Qualcomm antenna module.

The report reiterates much of what we already know about the iPhone 12, including that there will be four different models available in three different screen sizes. This includes two 6.1-inch models, a 6.7-inch model, and a 5.4-inch model. All four will feature OLED displays with boxy designs similar to the iPhone 4.

According to the report, Apple will relocate the SIM card slot with this year’s iPhone 12 update. Currently, the iPhone’s SIM tray is located on the same side as the side/power button, but Macotakara says it will be shifted to the volume rocker side this year.

The reasoning for this small change is apparently to help make room for Qualcomm’s 5G antenna in package, which could be located where the SIM tray is today. This Qualcomm AiP will be what allows the iPhone 12 to support mmWave 5G. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously provided details on this:

The mmWave iPhone will be pushed back because the design of the antenna in package (AiP) changes in early April. Additionally, the test lab is closed and can’t offer qualification process services. If the pandemic can’t be controlled well until July, then we think that the shipment allocation of mmWave iPhones will decrease to 5–10% from 15–20%.

Today’s report should be treated with some skepticism as it claims to cite sources from Alibaba. Nonetheless, the dummy units at least offer a look at the real-world size of the different iPhone 12 models and the adjustments Apple is making to support 5G.

Keep up with the latest news about the iPhone 12 in our full guide right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: