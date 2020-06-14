Leaked molds and CAD renders show new iPhone 12 design with flat edges

A new set of images has emerged on Twitter this weekend claiming to show physical molds and CAD drawings of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. These models show all four variations of the iPhone 12, including the new 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch option.

These CAD drawings and models are commonly used by case makers to prepare their accessories for upcoming iPhone launches. This is why some details might not be exact with these molds. For instance, the size of the notch does not affect case designs, so case makers have not factored the potential for a smaller notch into their designs.

These mockups also don’t seem to account for the addition of a Time of Flight sensor on the back. Again, this is likely because Apple is expected to keep the same overall camera bump size and cutout. Therefore, addition of the ToF sensor will likely not affect case makers.

The biggest thing worth noting here is the close-up look these molds offer at the flat edges. This is similar to the boxier iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, as well as the more recent iPad Pro. This design switchover has been reported for a while now, and several different leaks recently have corroborated the changes.

It appears that Apple is looking to extend the iPad Pro design language across more of its product lineups. For example, a recent rumor suggested that redesigned iMac will feature an iPad Pro-like design with flat edges and smaller bezels. The redesigned iMac could be unveiled as soon as next week at WWDC.

What do you think of the iPhone 12 rumors so far? Are you excited about what Apple has in store this year? Keep up with all of the latest rumors in our full guide right here and share your thoughts down in the comments!

