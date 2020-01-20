Rumor: 6.7-inch iPhone 12 to be thinner than iPhone 11 Pro Max, more sizing details

A new supply chain report from Macotakara today sheds new light on the sizing details of the 2020 iPhone lineup. The report also includes one notable caveat compared to what other reports have widely claimed we can expect from the iPhone 12 lineup in terms of design.

According to today’s report from Macotakara, it’s possible that the iPhone 12 lineup could have the “same housing design” as the iPhone 11, with the only differentiator being the camera technology. This contradicts previous reporting from Ming-Chi Kuo, who has said the iPhone 12 will feature a boxier design similar to the iPhone 4 as part of a significant chassis redesign.

Today’s report goes on to say that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model will have a height that is “midway between the iPhone SE and iPhone 8,” while the 6.1-inch version will be midway between the iPhone iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be “slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max,” Macotakara says.

In terms of thickness, the report says the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be 7.4mm, which is notably thinner than the 8.1mm design of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The report also notes that the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will feature a camera system with a “bigger sensor than the rear camera of iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Today’s report does corroborate previous reporting from Kuo, saying that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models will feature dual-camera setups. Kuo has also said there will be a separate variant of the 6.1-inch model that will feature a triple-camera setup, as well as a 3D time-of-flight sensor — as will the 6.7-inch model.

Both Macotakara and Kuo have accurately foreshadowed upcoming iPhone features and designs in the past. This year, however, Kuo has heavily leaned on his reporting that the iPhone 12 will feature a that iPhone 4-like design.

Macotakara had previously shared mockups of what an iPhone 4-like design could mean for the iPhone 12. One possibility is that today’s report is referring to the front-side of the iPhone 12. This would mean that we shouldn’t expect the notch to get any smaller with this year’s iPhone update.

To make things as clear as possible, here’s what we currently expect for the 2020 iPhone lineup:

“iPhone 9” with design identical to the iPhone 8, Touch ID, Home button – March

5.4-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED iPhone, rear dual-camera – Fall

6.1-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

6.7-inch OLED, rear triple-camera and time-of-flight 3D tech – Fall

What do you want to see from the iPhone 12 later this September? Let us know down in the comments.

