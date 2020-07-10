Apple’s Tim Cook is the 2nd highest-paid US CEO in 2019

- Jul. 10th 2020 10:04 am PT

0

Bloomberg is out with its 2019 Pay Index that ranks the compensation of US executives. Even though Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has a relatively small salary, bonuses and large stock awards launched him to being the second-highest-paid CEO after Tesla’s Elon Musk.

Bloomberg‘s data shows that Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk handily earned the most of any US executive in 2019 thanks to options vesting. That saw Musk earn a sizeable $595.3 million, more than four times the second-highest earner.

That number two spot, held by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook was earned with an annual income of $133.7 million. We first learned about Cook’s 2019 compensation back in January as Apple released the data but today’s report from Bloomberg is an interesting comparison against all US CEOs.

Cook took a relatively small $3 million salary with $7.7 million being made up from bonuses, and the large $122.2 million coming from stock awards. He also saw $884K in benefits for 2019.

2019 Tim Cook Salary

Charter’s CEO, Tom Rutledge came in third, not too far behind Cook’s compensation at $116 million.

Cook is known for his philanthropy, for example, giving away $2 million worth of Apple shares to an undisclosed charity just last year. But in the bigger picture, he plans to systematically give away all of his wealth.

For a look at the full list of the highest-paid US CEOs, check out the Bloomberg report here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech Mac keyboard

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
Tim Cook

Tim Cook

The CEO of Apple

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.